ECB official hits out at Pilatus Bank’s ‘scorched earth-earth litigation’

A European Central Bank official is fighting efforts by Pilatus Bank owners Alpene Ltd, to force her to turn over information which the bank claims will shed light on an allegedly politically motivated campaign to seize the assets of the bank.

Elizabeth McCaul, a member of the ECB supervisory board and a former executive at the consulting firm Promontory Financial Group, is urging a New York federal court to overturn its prior order granting a request for discovery from Alpene Ltd.

Alpene is claiming “direct and intimate knowledge of the alleged corruption” of Maltese officials in connection with the controllership of the shuttered private bank, in a legal bid to question McCaul, who assisted in the bank’s controllership when it was shut down by the European Central Bank in February 2018.

Alpene has already attempted a similar request with former Pilatus Bank controller Lawrence Connell, who was appointed by the Malta Financial Services Authority to take over the bank after the arrest of Hasheminejad in March 2018 in the United States.

Connell was a Promontory employee at the time of his appointment by the MFSA to act as Pilatus Bank’s ‘competent person’ taking over the bank’s running.

McCaul described Alpene’s and Pilatus Bank’s lawsuits as “a continuation of Sadr’s scorched-earth litigation strategy” and accused Ali Sadr Hasheminejad of harassment “by pursuing irrelevant inquiries and invading communications and documents protected from disclosure.”

McCaul said Alpene’s application is “an attempted end run” around a previous US court decision denying Hasheminejad’s prior attempt to obtain the same discovery from Connell.

The revocation of the Malta-based private bank’s licence, controversial for its close association to members of the Azerbaijani ruling dynasty, came in March 2018 when owner Hasheminejad was arrested in the U.S.A. But in an unprecedented turn of events, after first being found guilty by the New York court, the United States District Attorney filed a nolle prosequi, effectively throwing the sponge over a grievous error in withholding evidence from the Hasheminejad defence team. The courts have since expunged the guilty verdict.

McCaul has kicked back against attempts by Alpene to obtain information from her, saying her recommendation of Connell to take over controllership of Pilatus, has no bearing on whether Malta treated Pilatus Bank more or less favourably than similarly situated Maltese domestic banks, “a comparison presumably that requires looking at how Malta has dealt with other banks whose chairmen and sole owners were arrested for money laundering and sanctions violations.”

McCaul also said that it was Promontory Financial Group who provided Connell’s name and facilitated an introduction to the MFSA, who in turn selected Connell.

Alpene has accused Connell of having “drained the bank of its assets and funnel substantial portions of those assets into Mamo TCV, the law firm of the MFSA’s incoming chairman, Prof. John Mamo.”

Alpene has alleged Connell sold Pilatus’s assets, converted them into euros, turned over the liquid assets to the Central Bank “and funnel substantial portions of the bank’s assets into the hands of corrupt officials… Alpene has been forced to watch as its investment is destroyed and pillaged.”

Alpene has now demanded restitution and additional compensation and damages for the losses it has suffered, filing a case against the Maltese government in the World Bank’s International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).