ADPD asks Auditor General to investigate golden handshakes given to ex-ministers

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has asked the Auditor General to investigate the lack of transparency surrounding golden handshakes for ministers who no longer form part of Cabinet.

In a letter addressed to Auditor General Charles Deguara, the ADPD leader said golden handshakes paid out to ministers and parliamentary secretaries, in some instances twice, are not transparent.

Cacopardo noted the two most recent cases involving Justyne Caruana and Rosianne Cutajar, who resigned from minister and parliamentary secretary respectively following damning reports against them by the Standards Commissioner. This was Caruana’s second resignation from minister since 2020.

Ministers who finish from Cabinet are granted a transition allowance of sorts but the rules governing these golden handshakes are unclear.

Cacopardo asked the Auditor General to probe the criteria used to award these golden handshakes and examine the need for effective control mechanisms to be introduced.