Paulina Dembska’s family says they found out about murder through the media

The family of murdered Polish student Paulina Dembska say they heard of their daughter’s death through the media, telling a Polish news portal that they were only contacted by the Polish authorities on Monday, nearly 24 hours after the 29 year-old’s body was found.

Paulina’s parents were informed of the tragedy by their oldest daughter, who lives in Italy, according to news portal Fakt.

Her sister said that she had found information about her sister’s death on the Internet and called us in the middle of the night. “[The police officer] said that she was very sorry, but that our Pauline was murdered,” said the sister.

“The [Polish] policemen did not come until Monday at approximately 4pm – 61-year-old Maria Debska, mother of the deceased said, adding that the family had not been offered any psychological help. The mother said the policemen told her that they only had one psychologist at their disposal. The mourning and despairing relatives had to make their own inquiries. “All they got from the officers was ... instructions to bring the bodies back to Poland,” reads the Polish-language article.

Contacted for comment Malta Police Force insisted that the Polish embassy had been notified immediately, once the victim’s identity and nationality were established.

An official police spokesperson told the MaltaToday that in cases involving the deaths of foreign nationals, the police first check if the person has any family in Malta. “The normal procedure is then to contact next of kin through the embassy if the family is abroad. It is the embassy which arranges the initial contact with the family.”

“Today with the internet and news portals, word spreads very fast. But as soon as we find out the nationality of a victim we contact the embassy. First we check if there is family in Malta, but her friends said she lived at a hostel and didn’t know if she had any family in Malta, so the police went through the established procedure of contacting the relative embassy.”