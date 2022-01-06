Arnold Cassola urges EU commissioner to ensure people in quarantine can still vote

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has urged EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders to ensure Maltese citizens in quarantine are not denied their right to vote.

He said that, unlike other democratic countries where electronic and postal voting is allowed, it is not in Malta.

“All voters have to be physically present in a voting station, or else they cannot vote,” Cassola said in a letter to the commissioner.

He said that because of the COVID-19 outbreak, around 30,000 people are currently confined to their homes and isolated from everybody else because of quarantine measures.

“In other democratic countries, this does not constitute any problem since these people could vote by electronic or postal means. In Malta, instead, these people would be deprived of their right to vote because it would be illegal for them to be physically present in the polling station,” Cassola.

Cassola said he had written to the Electoral Commission to ask what measures have been taken to ensure that anybody confined at home can still vote at elections, and the reply he got was that talks were being held with the Commissioner of Health.

Cassola argued that these discussions had been going on for 18 months, and no tangible result and arrangement had been reached. There was a significant risk that thousands of Maltese citizens would be deprived of their right to vote.

Due to this, he urged the EU commissioner to intervene urgently with the Maltese government to ensure that not even one Maltese citizen is deprived of their right to vote because of covid restrictions.