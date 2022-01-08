Union claims nursing shortage forces halt to vaccination at health centres

MaltaToday is informed that a serious shortage of nurses, brought vaccinations to a halt across all 10 health centres in Malta and Gozo. Vaccine operations at other centres like that at University of Malta and MCAST have not been affected.

Paul Pace, President of Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses expressed his frustration with what he called lack of action by the government, to address this shortage.

"Financial and working conditions of nurses have to improve drastically and to make matters worse, we have a vey good number of nurses in quarantine as well. The situation is precarious," Pace stated.

He revelead how MUMN issued a directive to halt vaccine operations in a number of health centres on Friday, with Primary HealthCare authorities deciding to expand this to all health centres from Saturday.

"All our suggestions always fall on deaf ears. Even in hospitals, in wards were six nurses are to be presented, we are lucky if we currently have three available. Things are now coming to haunt us," Pace remarked.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health denied vaccinations were halted due to a staff shortage, and stated that decision was only motivated by fact that main vaccine centres were coping well with the demand.

MUMN requests urgent meeting with Health Ministry over quarantine rules

In a letter to Health Minister Chris Fearne, MUMN requested an urgent meeting over quarantine rules, which it said are causing confusion amongst employees and union officials.

“MUMN would like to bring to your attention the problems which employees are going to face regarding the different quarantine days issued to persons (and their children) according to their boosters,” Pace insisted.

Pace argued quarantine rules for children are unclear and subjective and suggested employees should be able to utilise leave for quarantine purposes.

"Also employees cannot use their sick leave or vacation leave for quarantine purposes. These are to be addressed since as a union there will be requests for further directives since children who were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated cannot be left at home unattended."