Volt proposes 20 weeks of parental leave for each parent covered by employer and government

Volt Malta has proposed parental leave to be equal for all parents regardless of their sex, gender and orientation and whether they choose adoption or surrogacy.

The party unveiled its proposals for the “reimaging of parental leave,” citing that it defined parental leave in two different categories - individual and shared. It said it was essential to further gender equality, combat employer discrimination and improve the child's wellbeing.

“Parenthood has always been one of the most vital roles humans must undergo. In today’s socioeconomic climate, the struggle of parenthood has been exacerbated. We aim to mitigate these struggles by making an equal and supportive policy of parenthood, one that does not place the responsibility of parenthood on the pregnant individual alone,” Volt Vice-President and candidate Kassandra Mallia said.

Volt said each parent should receive 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, paid by both the employer and the State at a rate of 100% of their respective income. Alternatively, the party said that they might opt for 25 weeks at 80% of their income.

“The state will completely pay for self-employed individuals,” Volt said.

The party said that shared parental leave would be when a couple received 20 weeks of additional paid leave, paid at 70% of the couple’s average income, and would decide between the couple how it was to be shared.

“The party aims to ensure employed individuals would also benefit from both types of parental leave and receive money from a ‘Parental Leave Fund’ for their share,” Volt said.

The party added that single parents would also be eligible for individual parental leave equivalent to two parents and the ordinary amount of shared parental leave, and an option would be introduced for parents to transfer part of their parental leave to their partner, family member or guardian.