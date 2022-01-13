Film productions generate €68 million for Maltese economy in 2021

The Maltese film servicing industry hosted 22 productions in 2021, contributing €68 million towards Malta's economy.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo presented the 2021 economic results for the film industry, which he said was double that of 2020.

Bartolo spoke of productions from all over the world, that were shot in Malta, including those from Japan, Norway, United States and United Kingdom. He attributed this success to an increase of cash rebates from 27% to 40%.

“We will be improving financial incentives and investing in local talent. We want to have quality productions from our own people, not just from foreigners,” Bartolo said.

Johann Grech, Malta's Film Commissioner said a lot of work had been done to take the industry from a seasonal one to an all-year-round one.

“The pandemic proved to be a very difficult period, but our work bore fruit. In three years, thanks to the cash rebates, we created 2,000 jobs in Malta,” Grech stated. “We want to turn challenges into opportunities and we aim to create a world-class film industry in Malta.”