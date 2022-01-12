Fathers’ lobby group welcomes higher legal aid capping but calls for better access to children

The extension of free legal aid is welcome but “little better than a band aid on a severed arm”, fathers’ rights lobby group Flimkien Missirijiet Inqumu said.

A government announcement yesterday said the capping for provision of legal aid in civil cases has been raised to €13,000 of annual income and takes into account child support and rent commitments.

FMI said the changes will help “financially drained fathers” in court proceedings. “These fathers will benefit from this aid instead of having to choose between preserving contact with their children via expensive necessary lawyer's fees or feeding themselves and keeping a roof over their head.”

However, the group insisted that fathers would benefit much more from legal changes that ensure 50-50 shared parenting time in separation cases, increased deterrents to parental alienation and timely justice.

The group claims that gender discrimination against fathers is “an open secret” in family court proceedings. “FMI's recommendations would not only empower victims but also alleviate strain on a grossly overburdened system. As things currently stand, more accessible free legal aid is little better than a band aid on a severed arm,” the lobby group said.