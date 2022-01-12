Unions seek clarity over rumoured government plans to make COVID vaccine mandatory

Updated at 4:17pm with MUT statement

Government could be planning to introduce legislation that would make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for workers in specific sectors, the Forum Unions Maltin said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Forum called for a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development to discuss the possibility that appears to have been floated during a meeting of the Employment Relations Board yesterday.

Forum said rumours were that mandatory vaccination was being considered for the health and hospitality industries.

The union federation said that if mandatory vaccination was being considered, the MCESD had to discuss the "significant" ramifications this would have for both employees and employers.

"Forum is requesting an MCESD meeting with the health minister to address any union and employer issues," Forum said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for any sector, however, a valid vaccination certificate is required to visit various establishments from Monday, 17 January.

Certificates for two doses of the vaccine expire after three months, while a certificate that includes the booster dose is valid for nine months.

Establishments requiring a valid COVID vaccine certificate include restaurants, bars, każini, gyms, spas, cinemas and theatres.

MUT objects to making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for certain sectors

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), an affiliate member of Forum Unions Maltin, has come out against rumoured government plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for specific sectors.

“The union has presented its objections from the onset of the vaccination programme, and whilst it has worked for its members to have access to vaccinations, it shall remain against any measure to enforce vaccinations of categories of employees,” the MUT said.

The union said that whilst it will continue to cooperate with the government in its vaccination programme, it strongly objected to any decision to enforce the COVID-19 vaccine on employees.