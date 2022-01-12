Nationalist MP files police report over homophobic online comments

Nationalist Party MP Ivan Bartolo has asked the published on Monday.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday evening, the PN MP put the blame on ONE News, who he said used a misleading title in order to instigate people’s reactions. The article received a string of homophobic and hateful comments.

Bartolo was speaking about an article on the Labour Party’s online portal titled ‘Bartolo jistħi jgħid li malti għax “pajjiż li kiel lil niesu”’.

“How can I believe Robert Abela’s calls for unity, when his party’s own portal uses misleading titles to tarnish an individual’s reputation?” he said in parliament.

ONE News was quoting an opinion article penned by the MP on the Nationalist Party’s newspaper Mument.

“If you say you have values, you are called a fanatic,” he said. “Fake profiles are like those who drop bombs, kill people and leave.”

Bartolo said he would not standby and remain silent when the realities people are facing continue to worsen. “We have 100,000 people living on less than a yearly salary of €10,000. Go to our public gardens, and see our fellow Maltese sleeping rough.”

Jason Azzopardi asks NAO to investigate Gudja roadworks

Speaking before Bartolo, MP Jason Azzopardi said he will be writing a letter to the National Audit Office for an investigation into “€250,000 wasted from public funds after two streets in Gudja had to be dug up again, a mere 10 months after they were done.”

“Residents have suffered dust, mud, water, rats due to the exposed gutters. This is all down to bad workmanship,” Azzopardi said.

He also slammed government for failing to inform residents of a works that are due to be carried out at the Paola square.

“Who will shoulder the responsibility? When will you inform the people, the shop owners, the band clubs?” Azzopardi said.

He said the project, carried out just three years ago, was “willful misconduct and abuse of public funds.”

“Now the square will have to be redone. All those persons of trust for nothing,” he said