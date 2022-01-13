Nurses' union: Mandatory vaccine pass 'discriminatory'

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has come out against the rules coming into force on Monday that require a valid vaccination certificate to visit various establishments, insisting the vaccine should not be mandatory.

This is in direct contrast to the Medical Association of Malta, who told MaltaToday that the rules were responsible and were required in the short term.

The union said that it was discriminatory to the Maltese, as foreigners would still be allowed to travel to Malta without the booster dose.

As of 17 January, bars, snack bars, gyms, pools and spas, band clubs, cinemas, theatres and sporting events will only be accessible to people with a valid vaccine certificate.

“Are tourists not going to go to restaurants and establishments while they are in Malta? Or will they be allowed in with two doses? This is clearly discriminatory against the Maltese,” the union said.

The MUMN also said it disagreed with the removal of social distancing from bars. Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that bars and restaurants could return to pre-pandemic levels of social distancing from Monday.

“It doesn’t make sense because people who have had the booster can still get COVID-19, so it will still be a breeding ground for the virus,” the union said.

MUMN added that this would cause more people to have to quarantine than the already higher numbers currently, affecting businesses.

The union, however, welcomed the removal of masks in the street for persons in groups of no less than two.

