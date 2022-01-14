[LIVE] Air Malta’s workforce to be halved in last-chance restructuring

Air Malta’s workforce will be halved under plans to make the airline financially viable as government still waits the final amount of state aid Brussels will allow.

The airline’s current complement of around 900 will reduce to around 420 with workers being offered alternative employment with government. This measure will save the airline some €15 million per year.

The plan also calls for new collective agreements to include more worker flexibility to allow the airline to fly between different airports that do not include Malta. These collective agreements have to be concluded by June.

Details of the restructuring plan were announced on Friday afternoon by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Air Malta executive chairman David Curmi.

Caruana said the cost-cutting plan that will see the airline ridding itself of ground handling operations, was independent of the amount of state aid the European Commission will allow.

Brussels has not yet pronounced itself on the amount of state aid the government will be able to pump into the airline. A decision on this will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Caruana said he is not expecting the approved amount to be big but insisted the size is irrelevant to the restructuring plans.

Restructuring intends to give the airline “a fighting chance” to survive with redundancies expected to be completed by the first half of this year, Caruana said.

“We are taking these decisions now irrespective of the election because we have to be honest with workers,” Caruana said, adding the decisions make business sense.

He said the European Commission’s preferred option was to shut down Air Malta and start anew, something the government was not willing to do.

“The commission made it clear it did not trust government to implement reforms because of past pledges over a span of years that were never adhered to,” Caruana said, adding political decisions in the past replaced common sense.

Job cuts

The bulk of job cuts concern ground handling operations, which currently account for 300 workers. Another 110 workers to be made redundant will come from cabin crew and administration.

A voluntary transfer scheme will initially be offered to 407 Air Malta employees who work as cabin crew and administration. Of these, 110 will be given alternative employment by the end of March.

No early retirement schemes will be offered.

The ground handling operations will be wound down by the first half of the year.

Network rationalised

Air Malta’s network already started being rationalised since Curmi took charge of the airline.

Plans crafted under previous minister Konrad Mizzi for Air Malta to fly to far-flung airports in the US and Mumbai, India have been ditched.

Two Airbus aircraft that were going to be bought to service these long-haul flights will now be replaced by three planes for short-haul flights.

Unions met with Caruana on Friday morning

The five unions representing various categories of workers at the national airline met with Caruana this morning amid uncertainty among employees.

Government has been negotiating with the European Commission to be allowed to pump in cash into Air Malta after suffering massive losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks have been going on for almost a year amid reports that government wanted a State aid package worth €290 million. Government has never confirmed the amount.

Budget allocated €65 million for restructuring

It remains to be seen whether Brussels accepted the demand but industry sources have noted how in Budget 2022 a line item under the capital expenditure vote of the Finance Ministry indicated the amount of €65 million as ‘national airline restructuring assistance’.

It is unclear whether the budget estimate reflects the extent of the state aid package the commission was willing to accept or whether it represents a first tranche of aid.

Any go-ahead by Brussels for state aid will come with strings attached.

Air Malta will have to cut costs and undergo a restructuring exercise. A similar aid package in 2012 saw the airline cut its workforce, reduce the number of aircraft and routes.

Caruana is expected to give a press conference in the afternoon.