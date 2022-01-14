Clyde Caruana briefs unions on Air Malta state aid deal with Brussels

Air Malta’s fate will be known later today after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana briefs unions about the state aid package agreed with the European Commission.

The five unions representing various categories of workers at the national airline will be meeting Caruana this morning amid uncertainty among employees.

Government has been negotiating with the European Commission to be allowed to pump in cash into Air Malta after suffering massive losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks have been going on for almost a year amid reports that government wanted a State aid package worth €290 million. Government has never confirmed the amount.

Budget allocated €65 million for restructuring

It remains to be seen whether Brussels accepted the demand but industry sources have noted how in Budget 2022 a line item under the capital expenditure vote of the Finance Ministry indicated the amount of €65 million as ‘national airline restructuring assistance’.

It is unclear whether the budget estimate reflects the extent of the state aid package the commission was willing to accept or whether it represents a first tranche of aid.

Any go-ahead by Brussels for state aid will come with strings attached.

Air Malta will have to cut costs and undergo a restructuring exercise. A similar aid package in 2012 saw the airline cut its workforce, reduce the number of aircraft and routes.

Caruana is expected to give a press conference in the afternoon.