Check out which venues will ask you for a valid COVID vaccine certificate
Learn which venues require a vaild vaccination certficate from 17 January, and who is exempt from the new rules • Legal notice published
A legal notice for new COVID-19 rules coming into force on 17 January has been published. Here is a quick rundown of what is to be expected.
Establishments where a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate must be presented:
- Bars
- Club or Kazin
- Restaurants
- Snack bar
- Cinema
- Theatre
- Casino or bingo hall or gaming parlour
- Sports events
- Gym or fitness centre
- Public swimming pool, spa and sauna
- Organised mass event
- Exhibition
Establishments or organisers of events who do not follow the regulations are liable to a €500 fine for each breach.
What is a valid vaccine certificate?
The vaccine certificate will be valid for 3 months from the second dose, or 9 months from the booster, with the exemption for people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have been unable to get the third jab.
Who is exempt?
- Those aged 12-17 who are currently ineligible for the booster will not need to show the booster certificate but a two-dose certificate.
- Under-12s will be completely exempt from any certificate.
- Mothers who are pregnant in their first three months.
- Those who tested positive in recent weeks and are waiting to get their booster dose.
- Anyone who has had a reaction to the vaccine and has a certificate from their doctor or the Superintendent of Public Health confirming they cannot take the booster.