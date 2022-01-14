Check out which venues will ask you for a valid COVID vaccine certificate

menu

Learn which venues require a vaild vaccination certficate from 17 January, and who is exempt from the new rules • Legal notice published

laura_calleja
14 January 2022, 11:25am
by Laura Calleja

legal notice for new COVID-19 rules coming into force on 17 January has been published. Here is a quick rundown of what is to be expected.

Establishments where a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate must be presented:

  • Bars
  • Club or Kazin
  • Restaurants
  • Snack bar
  • Cinema
  • Theatre
  • Casino or bingo hall or gaming parlour
  • Sports events
  • Gym or fitness centre
  • Public swimming pool, spa and sauna
  • Organised mass event
  • Exhibition

Establishments or organisers of events who do not follow the regulations are liable to a €500 fine for each breach.

What is a valid vaccine certificate?

The vaccine certificate will be valid for 3 months from the second dose, or 9 months from the booster, with the exemption for people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have been unable to get the third jab.

Who is exempt?

  • Those aged 12-17 who are currently ineligible for the booster will not need to show the booster certificate but a two-dose certificate.
  • Under-12s will be completely exempt from any certificate.
  • Mothers who are pregnant in their first three months.
  • Those who tested positive in recent weeks and are waiting to get their booster dose.
  • Anyone who has had a reaction to the vaccine and has a certificate from their doctor or the Superintendent of Public Health confirming they cannot take the booster.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
