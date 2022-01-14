Check out which venues will ask you for a valid COVID vaccine certificate

A legal notice for new COVID-19 rules coming into force on 17 January has been published. Here is a quick rundown of what is to be expected.

Establishments where a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate must be presented:

Bars

Club or Kazin

Restaurants

Snack bar

Cinema

Theatre

Casino or bingo hall or gaming parlour

Sports events

Gym or fitness centre

Public swimming pool, spa and sauna

Organised mass event

Exhibition

Establishments or organisers of events who do not follow the regulations are liable to a €500 fine for each breach.

What is a valid vaccine certificate?

The vaccine certificate will be valid for 3 months from the second dose, or 9 months from the booster, with the exemption for people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and have been unable to get the third jab.

Who is exempt?