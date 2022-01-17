menu

COVID-19: New cases continue to decline as 288 infections are registered

17 January COVID-19 update | 288 new cases • 9,509 active cases • 124 patients in hospital, eight in ITU • vaccine booster doses 306,964 • Total deaths 506

laura_calleja
17 January 2022, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
288 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday

288 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, with the number of deaths standing at 506. 

Active cases stand at 9,509 after 699 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 124 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,170,747 vaccine doses were administered, of which 306,964 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
