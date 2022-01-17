COVID-19: New cases continue to decline as 288 infections are registered

288 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, with the number of deaths standing at 506.

Active cases stand at 9,509 after 699 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 124 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,170,747 vaccine doses were administered, of which 306,964 were booster doses.