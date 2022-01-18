Speaker rules that PN’s anti-corruption Bill needs president’s ascent to be discussed in parliament

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has ruled the House will need the president’s address to discuss the PN’s anti-corruption omnibus Bill.

The ruling was requested by Nationalist Deputy Leader David Agius on Monday, after government refused to place the Bill on parliament’s agenda.

“Unless there is a recommendation by the President, the House will not discuss a Bill, or any legislative amendment that requires additional public funds to be spent,” Farrugia ruled on Tuesday.

The PN Bill includes a proposal for a special inquiring magistrate tasked to fight corruption, new crimes targeting mafia-style organisations and unjustified wealth, and rules for interim governments during electoral campaigns.

Farrugia said that the proposal to create the new post of anti-corruption inquiring magistrate would necessitate funds to set up the office and provide the necessary resources as indicated in the Opposition's proposal.

The agenda in parliament is presented by the government.

Government Whip Glenn Bedingfield had dismissed the Opposition's request for the Bill to be put on parliament's agenda, insisting the Opposition could use the time allotted to it on Thursday when it can present a private member's motion.