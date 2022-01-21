President meets with cannabis authority members, insists on dialogue with critics of the Bill

President George Vella has urged members of the Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis to maintain ongoing dialogue with those who have expressed serious concerns about the law regulation recreational cannabis use.

Vella met with members of the newly formed authority on Friday, and stressed in particular the need for a broad education on the dangers of taking psychotropic substances.

Last week government announced the formation of the authority board, with former Caritas drug rehab coordinator Mariella Dimech, appointed as the first executive chairperson.

Dimech was appointed for a three-year term. She heads a board that also includes, criminologist Janice Formosa Pace as deputy chairperson, Nadine Brincat, Sina Bugeja, Marius Caruana, Charles Cassar, Gabriel Farrugia, Paul Micallef and Charles Scerri.

Vella urged the Authority to work in a diligent, autonomous and independent manner, speaking on the need for youths to find an environment that spurs them to engage in activities that will boost their physical and mental strength and that will in no way promote cannabis use.

Minister Owen Bonnici informed the president that in discussions with the members of the authority, he stressed the importance of complying with the law, while maintaining its autonomy.

He also explained that a number of meetings with foreign experts are currently underway and that these will continue to provide the authority with a strong framework for implementing the law.

Mariella Dimech explained that she will be stressing that the management of the associations, including licensing and research, will operate with absolute diligence. She also explained that she has already entered into dialogue with groups that have expressed concerns about this law and that she intends to continue these discussions

Dimech agreed that education will be crucial and that she is convinced that the members of the Board are committed to working hand in hand for the wellbeing of society.

The president was faced with calls to block the cannabis Bill, having expressed his reservations on marijuana in the past.

Vella shut down calls for him not to sign the law approved by parliament, insisting the Constitution precludes him from taking such decisions.

