Miriam Dalli's Twitter hacked, report filed with police Cyber Crime Unit

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has warned that her Twitter account had been hacked over the weekend and assures followers she is still living in Malta.

The minister said on Facebook that she had already filed a report with the Cyber Crime Unit within the police.

The hacked account said Dalli had relocated to New York.

“For the Twitter followers, I am still living in Malta! My Twitter account was hacked over the weekend. We are working to resolve the situation, and police reports with the Cyber Crime Unit have been filed,” Dalli said on Monday.

Dalli’s Twitter account icon has been changed, and it is retweeting spam posts regarding game consoles. Her account appeared to have been hacked on 20 January.

"I wanted to thank everyone who got in touch. Your support is much appreciated," Dalli said.