Volt calls for menstrual products to be made free to end period poverty

Volt Malta has proposed making menstrual products free, citing that people should “not be charged for menstruating.”

The party said that on average people who menstruate do so for 40 years and therefore have to buy between 10,000 to 17,000 hygiene items in a lifetime, which puts costs in the thousands.

“As part of the effort to reform the country’s sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights, Volt Malta would like to abolish the country’s period poverty and increase the accessibility of menstruation supplies,” the party said.

Volt Malta said that period poverty is an unnecessary challenge to the lives of menstruating people and comes at an extra cost to acquire basic essential goods.

The party noted that these costs further affect affordability and purchasing power, the key issues furthering income inequality.

“To solve this issue, Volt Malta is pushing a number of solutions such as the integration of menstrual products such as sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups into the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme,” Volt Malta said.

The party said that sanitary pads should be free through dispensers from educational institutions, public healthcare facilities and hospitals, food banks, prisons, homeless shelters, and public bathrooms. Accessibility to these products should be key to maintaining menstrual hygiene.

"Having a uterus should not come with its own price tag,’’ Co-President of Volt Malta, Alexia DeBono remarked.

All menstruation products should also be reimbursable for any individual purchasing them from any retail outlets and pharmacies and fall under the 0% VAT bracket, Volt Malta added.

“Volt urges everyone to keep in mind that what may seem like a small expense to most people is a significant one to the poorest among us and is one that should not even exist,” the party said.