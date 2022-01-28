Maltese wine lovers can scan bottles to trace product information

Consumers of Maltese wines will be able to trace the certification and product information of each bottle, thanks to a mobile app that will be launched in April.

Each DOK (designation of controlled origin) and IĠT (indikazzjoni ġeografika tipika) quality wine bottle will have a unique QR code, scannable through this app.

The IĠT Maltese Islands is a wine produced from grapes cultivated on the islands, whilst DOK Malta and DOK Gozo are wines that attain a higher quality, and are produced from grapes produced exclusively in Malta and Gozo respectively.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, who announced the launch of the application, said the system offers transparency to the consumer. “Our mission statement has always been agriquality. This means certification and that we are offering a product of the expected quality,” Refalo said.

Refalo said the system is innovative and provides traceability and security for wine products.

“We are simplifying the system and we are adding value to the product. Thanks to the app, consumers can trace the process through which the wine went through, from the farm to the table. They can now confirm the product is not only Maltese but of quality as well.”