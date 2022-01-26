MFA disappointed that outdoor sports not included in COVID vaccine exemption

The Malta Football Association has expressed disappointment and disagreement with the health authorities’ decision not to include outdoor sports in COVID vaccine exemptions announced yesterday.

Various establishments will not require clients to present COVID-19 vaccination certificates next month as rules will be lifted. However, the lifting of restrictions does not apply to mass events, including sporting events. Supporters attending football games will still have to present a valid COVID vaccine certificate.

“The announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Tuesday that vaccination certificates will no longer be mandatory for entry into several catering and entertainment venues represented a bittersweet moment for Maltese sport as outdoor sports events have been surprisingly excluded from this list,” the MFA said in a statement.

It said the decision raised questions about the criteria used by the health authorities in removing the vaccination requirement for events held at various closed venues while, on the other hand, enforcing this measure for outdoor sports activities.

“This is another slap in the face for sports associations, athletes, coaches, match officials, volunteers, fans and all those involved in local sport as our unstinting efforts to deal with the ongoing difficulties and financial repercussions caused by COVID-19 are being constantly hindered by incoherent measures.”

The association argued the “inconsistencies” created a perception that the booster dose is only needed by persons attending sports events.

“While urging the government to reconsider this decision, the Malta FA is appealing for sports to be treated fairly and equally,” the MFA said.

The statement was endorsed by the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA), the Malta Football Coaches Association (MFCA), the Malta Football Referees Association (MFRA) and the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association (MPFCA).