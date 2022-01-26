Karol Aquilina slams Bedingfield over police criticism, calls for Prime Minister's intervention

Robert Abela is defending his predecessor rather than safeguarding the country’s interests, Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina said as he condemned Glenn Bedingfield’s criticism of the institutions.

Aquilina called out the Prime Minister for not condemning Bedingfield’s incendiary speech in parliament on Tuesday, in which he hit out at the police over the search at Joseph Muscat’s house.

However, Aquilina, defended the actions of the Opposition and other civil society NGOs whenever they criticised institutions.

“We call out the institutions when they fail to do their work properly but we leave them to work,” Aquilina said when asked about protests and criticism directed towards the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General.

Aquilina insisted government wanted to control the institutions as he called on the Prime Minister to condemn Bedingfield’s words.

PN Whip Robert Cutajar said government would be facing a test tomorrow when the Opposition’s anti-mafia Bill is discussed.

“I hope the government will vote with us in the Second Reading,” Cutajar said, adding the proposed laws will help Malta get off the greylist.

