Former Ta’ Xbiex mayor Antoinette Vassallo appointed Commissioner for Children

Former Labour mayor Antoinette Vassallo has been appointed Commissioner for Children, replacing Pauline Miceli, who occupied the role since 2016.

Vassallo, whose husband was the former Labour MP Adrian Vassallo, graduated as a nurse in 1978 and worked in this profession until 1985.

She served as Ta’ Xbiex mayor for 14 years, until 2013.

Vassallo also served as a director of the Malta Communications Authority between April 2013 and September 2017. From October 2017 to October 2019 she was appointed director on the board of Malta Industrial Parks.

Vassallo also served as vice-chair of the Children And Young Persons Advisory Board (CYPAB), where she was later appointed chairperson June 2020.

She is currently a member of the board in the Family Strengthening Committee, which is part of the Ministry of Solidarity and Social Justice, Family and Children’s Rights, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paule facility committee board.