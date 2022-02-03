Abela hands out €70 million in €100-€200 cheques to workers, students and pensioners

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that workers and students will receive a €100 cheque, while pensioners and people on social benefits would receive a €200 cheque.

The PM made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday in Marsaxlokk alongside finance minister Clyde Caruana, costing the election year giveaway €70 million.

The additional cheque will be received by 380,000 Maltese and Gozitans.

“This is a cash injection in the economy to generate economic activity,” Abela said.

The Maltese government handed out €100 vouchers twice during the pandemic to help particular sectors. The election year scheme will be over and above the annual tax refund scheme, which Abela said will also be extended next year, with refunds from between €60 and €140.

“We will be your shield against the pandemic,” Abela said, saying his government was an “incentivising” administration.

Caruana said that despite deficit forecasts of 11.1% last year, the deficit is now expected to drop to 8.1%.

The finance minister said this gives the government ample room to anticipate new challenges such as rising energy and fuel prices.