Dembska murder: Abner Aquilina threatened to use ‘demonic powers’ on doctors

Murder suspect Abner Aquilina refused medication and threatened doctors he would use his ‘demonic powers’ on them, a psychiatrist has testified in court.

Aquilina told doctors there was a demon inside him, in a relapse incident he had two days before the court case against him continued today. However, Aquilina was not in court because he had been readmitted to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment.

Psychiatrist Joseph Saliba, the clinical director at the Corradino Correctional Facility and the Mount Carmel Hospital’s Forensic Unit, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Aquilina.

Aquilina is charged with the rape and murder of 29-year-old Polish student Paulina Dembska on 2 January.

Saliba testified how the accused exhibited “strange behaviour” and had also shaved his head. He also refused to take his medications, claiming that there was a demon inside him.

The doctor told the court that Aquilina was placed under continuous observation and dressed in non-tearable clothes to avoid self-harm. Aquilina had stripped naked and blocked his toilet, flooding the room, the doctor testified.

The accused had to be given three doses of tranquillizer to calm him down, the court heard.

“He was threatening us, saying that he had powers and would make our lives miserable. He said that either he had a demon inside him or that he was the devil himself, that he would be crucified upside down… This morning, he was stark naked and threatened to use his powers, he ordered us to kneel before him,” the psychiatrist testified.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised on whether the accused is fit to stand trial given the relapse.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti, representing the Dembska family, insisted that relatives of the murdered woman deserved closure and justice. He raised the concern that the relapse, two days before the sitting, was an attempt to avoid proceedings.

Filletti asked the psychiatrist whether Aquilina had spoken of the victim.

“He used words… obscene language… almost boasting…,” Saliba testified to protestations from defence lawyer Mario Mifsud, who insisted the prosecution was attempting entrapment.

Filletti asked the magistrate to suspend the time period allotted at law for the declaration of prima facie evidence, given the circumstances. He said that once Aquilina is released from the hospital, the case should continue at the earliest to avoid any more delays.

The defence lawyer argued the relapse may have been triggered by the fact that Aquilina was transferred to prison from the forensic unit at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The magistrate is expected to give a ruling later this afternoon.

More to follow.

READ MORE: Dembska murder: Accused told police his mind was a 'cooker' and received ‘frequencies’