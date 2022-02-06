Electoral campaign underway, but Abela still teasing on election date

Robert Abela’s announcement he would be running on the fifth electoral district, and the PN’s political event in Sliema effectively kicked off the 2022 general election campaign.

The Abela administration’s term ends in June and although it is legally possible to hold an election at the latest possible date in September 2022, nobody is expecting the Prime Minister to go that far.

When the election is held remains the Prime Minister’s sole prerogative and it appears that even within his own party people are unable to read his mind.

Trying to guess the date has been an ongoing exercise for the past year or so, making it somewhat of a conversation filler in bars, family gatherings and seated weddings.

The prime minister announced on Sunday he would be contesting the fifth electoral district, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Joseph Muscat. The announcement means the two leaders will be going head-to-head in the election.

The PN also chose to stage its weekly political event at Sliema’s Dingli Circus, an electoral stronghold for the party.

Both events were held under canopies normally associated with the campaign trail, and a number of high-ranking officials were present.

Talks of a possible election announcement was heard among Labour Party supporters before the political event on Sunday, with people trying to figure out when the election could be called.

Some even sported the party handkerchiefs, just in case the big announcement came from the PM.

Abela even teased on a possible election date, saying it will be held “in the next four months”. His remark was met with laughter by those present.

The PM had previously remarked that the election will be over by June.

Supporters were also heard trying to guess the election date after the event, given the PM’s lack of announcement.

Election fever was also in the air in Sliema, with many Nationalist supporters listening in to Abela’s speech, just in case the announcement was made.

Grech chose to play the nostalgia card, given Eddie Fenech Adami’s birthday this week, comparing the PN’s current struggle with that faced by the former PM in the 80’s. The crowd erupted in “Eddie, Eddie” chants, when Fenech Adami’s name was mentioned.

“This party was always the party of work, justice and liberty,” Grech said, referring to a slogan of the Fenech Adami era. “The PN will always remain on the good side of history.”

Despite Abela’s lack of announcement, a 12 March election is still possible, but parliament will have to be dissolved tomorrow.

Other possible dates that have been floated around are 19 March, 21 May, 28 May and 4 June.

READ ALSO: March, April, May, June? Here’s how the electoral math plays out