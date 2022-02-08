Gozo regional airport site plan shows runway extension into disturbed areas outside heliport

A site plan of the area in Gozo where government is proposing a regional airport shows that the airstrip will extend beyond the perimeter of the existing heliport.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri tabled the site plan in parliament on Tuesday after giving a lengthy historic background of past attempts to have an air link between the islands.

He was replying to a question by Opposition MP Chris Said.

Camilleri said the current heliport had not been used since 2008 apart from hospital emergency airlifts. The heliport is made up of two helipads with a diameter of 22m connected by a 174m runway.

Camilleri said the runway will have to be extended to accommodate fixed wing aircraft and works are being proposed on an area where inert waste had been dumped in the past.

He said technical experts engaged to prepare the plans for a regional airport were asked not to use additional agricultural land; reduce the environmental impact of the airport; and ensure it is able to accommodate airplanes that can carry between nine and 11 passengers.

Camilleri did not publish the actual designs for the proposed airport but insisted these will be released in “the coming weeks” by the Gozo Regional Development Authority.

He said a public consultation exercise will gather feedback on the proposal, after which government will decide what amendments need to be done, or if the project will be implemented at all.

The minister said the area in the outskirts of Xewkija was first used as an airstrip in 1943 as part of Operation Husky, which was the Allied invasion of Sicily. He said a number of fields in the area were flattened to make way for a runway.

Camilleri added that just after the 2013 election, plans were in hand to clear the area outside the heliport confines from debris to construct a 900m grass airstrip. The plans were subsequently aborted.

Helicopter services that provided an air link between the islands had to stop because operations were not financially viable.

Camilleri said that a runway to accommodate fixed-wing aircraft will be more financially viable and of economic benefit to Gozo.