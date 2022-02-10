Four people die while COVID positive, 118 new cases recorded

118 new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight as four people died while positive with the virus, health authorities said.

Three men, aged 62, 74 and 82 and a woman, aged 92, died overnight while positive with the virus.

The number of new cases is the lowest since 14 December, when 100 new cases were recorded.

Almost half of all COVID-19 deaths among the over 60s in 2022 came from the 5% of people in that age group who did not take a vaccine booster dose, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said.

Another 270 patients recovered, taking the number of known active cases down to 1,941.

70 of the current COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including four who are receiving intensive care.