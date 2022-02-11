COVID-19: Three elderly men die as 143 new cases are recorded

Three men aged 80, 85, and 92 have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as 143 new cases are recorded, the health ministry said.

Deaths have now reached 579 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

There are 70 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are in ITU.

The figures show that 209 people recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours. Active cases are now down to 1,872.

The vaccination figures show that 336,750 booster doses were administered until yesterday.