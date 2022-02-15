[WATCH] Grech insists ‘Abela sent One’s drone over my house’, despite denial

Opposition leader Bernard Grech is standing by his claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered Labour media station One news to send a drone over Grech’s house.

After a press conference on Monday, Grech gave a chronological review of his version of events. He explained that his family noticed a drone flying low near the house, after which Grech filed a report with the Police Commissioner.

“He took first steps and said he’s investigating. A few moments later Abela is caught with having sent a drone over my house.”

During an interview on Monday, Robert Abela hit out at Bernard Grech for owning a house with a swimming pool, despite having declared modest incomes over the years.

It seems that his comments during the interview came after the drone incident.

Meanwhile, Abela categorically denied any involvement on Tuesday. He said he will be taking Grech’s word that it actually happened, but said he had nothing to do with the incident.

“If this is true, not only do I completely condemn it but I must say I believe that family life should remain completely separate from political life.”

Grech first made the allegation during an interview on the Nationalist Party's media station. He accused Robert Abela of ordering One news to fly a drone over his home in order to "invent a story" on him.

“If One News had knocked on my door I would have invited them in and given them a tour of my home,” he had said.

No story has emerged from One news over Bernard Grech or his house.