Fun fact: Bernard Grech was snapped by Google Street View, in shorts at Mosta home

Opposition leader Bernard Grech was snapped at his Mosta home by Google’s Street View car when it came to collect images for the company’s map feature.

Long before Grech became a politician, one Google Street View car driver managed to photograph the future Nationalist Party leader resting along the front of his house as the car drove past his home.

The find comes after the Planning Authority posted on Facebook that it will be conducting drone surveys around Naxxar between 7 to 28 February.

This prompted MaltaToday to verify whether the drone Bernard Grech said flew near his house, which he accused of being commissioned by Labour TV channel One, might have been part of the land surveys by the PA in this time period.

With the right Google searches, MaltaToday was able to verify that Grech lived in a neighbouring locality. But it was at this moment that lady luck gifted us a picture of Grech on Google Maps’s street view feature, where he was snapped by the street view car outside his home in a t-shirt and pair of shorts.

The drone saga

Bernard Grech claimed on Monday that Abela sent a drone to spy over his house.

He elaborated that his family noticed a drone flying low near his house, after which Grech filed a report with the Police Commissioner.

However, Grech then alleged that Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered Labour media station One news to send a drone over his house.

Indeed, during an interview on Monday Robert Abela hit out at Bernard Grech for owning a house with a swimming pool, despite declaring modest incomes over the years.

It seems that his comments came after the drone incident in Grech’s home.

Meanwhile, Abela categorically denied any involvement on Tuesday. He said he will be taking Grech’s word that it actually happened, but said he had nothing to do with the incident.