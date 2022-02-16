Jason Micallef denies One News used drone to spy on Bernard Grech's private residence

Jason Micallef has issued a categorical denial that One News used a drone to spy on Bernard Grech’s house in Mosta.

Micallef, who is executive chairman of One, the Labour Party’s media arm, said he is willing to testify under oath that nobody ordered the station to take any drone footage of the Opposition leader’s private residence.

“I deny in the most absolute of ways that somebody, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, ordered that a One News drone take footage of the private residence of the Opposition leader. I am ready to repeat this under oath in court or in any other testimony in front of the police,” Micallef said in a Facebook post.

Grech has claimed that on Monday, Abela sent a drone to spy on his private residence in Mosta. The Nationalist Party leader even filed a police report and the incident is being investigated.

But Abela, yesterday categorically denied the claims, insisting he would condemn any such intrusion of privacy.

One News has not broadcast any drone footage and it remains unclear whether the reported drone spotted by Grech’s son on Monday was part of aerial surveys conducted by the Planning Authority to update its online mapping tool.

Aerial surveys are currently being conducted in Naxxar, although Grech’s house is at the outskirts of Mosta and far away from Naxxar.

