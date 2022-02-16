[WATCH] Infrastructure Malta says flyover remains 'preferred option' for Qormi-Mrieħel link

Infrastracture Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi said a proposed flyover linking the Mrieħel bypass to the industrial estate remains the “preferred option” although an alternative suggested by the Qormi council is being considered.

IM had put forward plans to create a flyover structure on the Mrieħel bypass to provide safer access to and from the industrial estate. However, the proposal was unanimously opposed by the Qormi local council, who urged the agency to drop the plans entirely.

A group of over 150 residents and farmers in the Qormi-Mrieħel area had requested the personal intervention of Prime Minister Robert Abela, since swathes of land and fields would be taken in order to build a flyover.

Alternatively, the Qormi local council had proposed a tunnel below the existing road, with IM saying it was analysing this proposal.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Ian Borg said no decision was taken yet on the flyover project, with both the option of the Qormi council and that of Infrastracture Malta being considered.

"Last weekend I spoke to the Qormi mayor and we are collaborating very well. Once a decision has been taken, we will be communicating it accordingly," Borg said.

He was asked about the planned flyover during an onsite visit where works are currently underway to construct an underpass connecting the Mrieħel bypass with the Central Link.

Mrieħel roundabout underpass expected to be complete by mid-year

Borg said the Mrieħel underpass excavation works are complete, with the project expected to be complete by mid-year. A roundabout underpass will be connecting L-Imdina Road and the Mrieħel Bypass, next to the Malta Financial Services Authority offices.

The two-lane 60-metre underpass will be located beneath the new roundabout that the same agency is building as part of the Central Link Project, to eliminate the traffic lights between Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel.

Borg said the project is entering into the second phase, which will see 290 concrete panels installed, forming the walls of the underpass. The minister said the panels have been fabricated off-site.

“The project will maximise the benefits of Central Link. Thanks to it, a prominent bottleneck will be eliminated,” Borg said.

He said this project and similar ones, like the Santa Lucija one will do away with a system of traffic lights, that he said lead to bottlenecks.

“We will address other bottle necks on the island. Last year alone 220 residential roads and 100 rural ones were done. This level of investment is unprecedented. We now have roads which are more secure and efficient, and also less emissions in our streets. This intervention will make a difference in the lives of our people,” Borg said.