Femicide Bill heads to committee stage as Parliament rounds up debate

A new Bill to introduce femicide as an aggravated offence has now entered its committee stage, with MPs set to discuss individual clauses and possible amendments.

Parliament has finished its second reading of the Bill, with several MPs from both sides hailing the reform as a step in the right direction.

During the parliamentary session, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli stressed that there needs to be a change in attitude and culture, especially through education, so as to eliminate patriarchal influences in society.

“A homicide remains a homicide but when circumstances indicate that it is a femicide, it should not be excused as a crime of passion,” Dalli said.

Dalli said that society as a whole has the responsibility to make sure that no cases of abuse are written off and excused. She said the patriarchal mentality that views women as weaker and less capable than men is unacceptable.

She said that many social media comments that appear under stories of femicide, including that of Paulina Dembska, were shocking to see. She added that victim-blaming still reigns in society.

Dalli went on to mention an episode in her career, where a person asked her why she was contesting the MEP elections when she had a five-month-old baby. “The same person did not ask that question to a male colleague of mine who was raising a new born.”

“All of us deserve respect. We need to educate children to respect themselves and others,” Dalli said.

PN MP Edwin Vassallo said society should not just address the victims of aggression but also the aggressors, which he said are also “victims”.

“We have time to discuss this law, so let’s make sure that it is truly just. Let’s work so that there are no future aggressors. Let’s deliver justice for all,” Vassallo said.

Labour MP Agius Decelis noted that government consulted with experts and collaborated with stakeholders to eventually change this law. “We have no problem changing things so that people can live better lives.”

“We’ve seen big changes in this country as far as equality and LGBTQI+ rights go. We modernised our country. We saw changes in divorce law – we believe everyone should be given a second chance,” Agius Decelis said.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, whose ministry drafted the Bill, concluded the discussion in parliament.

He denied that he changed his mind on the subject, emphasising that the Bill does not make femicide a crime but rather an aggravating circumstance.

“I am proud that in a matter of days I drafted a Bill that, ultimately, makes legal sense and sends a clear message in favour of women,” he said.