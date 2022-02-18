Minister and AG must resign over HSBC heist plea bargain - PN

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis must resign over the prosecution’s handling of the 2010 HSBC heist case, the Nationalist Party said on Friday.

During a press conference, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami questioned the motives behind a plea bargain reached between the Office of the Attorney General (AG) and Daren Debono, one of the men behind the botched HSBC heist.

Convicted bank robber Daren Debono told court on Thursday that he would not testify about his accomplices, despite benefiting from a plea deal, saying he feared for his son’s safety.

“We are witnessing criminals refusing to name others. Serious allegations were made against people who are still serving in Abela’s cabinet,” Fenech Adami said.

He mentioned that the former Labour Party deputy leader Chris Cardona, as well as sitting minister Carmelo Abela, were allegedly mentioned as possible accomplices to the heist.

“You cannot but think that the government and its institutions have been captured by criminals,” Fenech Adami concluded.

The Nationalist Party also expressed solidarity with the police, who it said feel disappointed with the events unfolding in the prosecution.

Fenech Adami mentioned that police fired some 50 shots during the hold-up.

“Those at the receiving end of the shots, the police who put their lives in danger every day, are still waiting for justice. They are angry at this scandal,” Fenech Adami said.

He argued that the plea bargain, which saw the murder attempt charge dropped for Debono, was a slap in the face for the police.

The Malta Police Union expressed the same sentiment when the plea bargain was first revealed. The union filed a judicial protest over the agreement, and even invited the Attorney General “to the next gun fight” when Debono’s homicide charge was dropped as part of the deal.

PN candidate Darren Carabott recalled seeing a large number of police in front of the bank in 2010, having lived nearby.

He too expressed solidarity with the police and said that, in government, the Nationalist Party will provide pensions to those who do not retire after a 25-year service.

Civil society demands AG to step down

Protestors headed to Valletta on Friday evening and demanded Buttigieg's resignation as Attorney General.

The protest was organised by civil society groups Repubblike and Occupy Justice, together with Manuel Delia, to condemn Buttigieg's plea deal with Daren Debono.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina pointed out that the Attorney General chose to sign off on a plea deal with someone who was ultimately unwilling to expose their accomplices, all while ignoring other criminals who were ready to testify and name their associates.

"The public gained nothing from this deal between Debono and the Attorney General," he said.

He added that the plea deal was a stab in the back for the police officers on the line of action at the time of the heist, as well as for the people working in the Attorney General's office.

"Buttigieg has no other option left today other than to resign."