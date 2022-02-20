Victor Vella to be reinstated but only as it-Torċa editor

After being suspended from his role as editor of Union Print’s newspapers and online portal, Victor Vella is expected to be reinstated as editor of it-Torċa.

Vella, who has been working with Union Print, a company owned by the General Workers’ Union, for 27 years, was facing disciplinary action over what the union claimed were administrative issues.

However, sources close to the union had suggested the suspension was the result of editorial decisions Vella took to report issues related to the rising cost of living, poverty, precarious work and migration, which had irked the company’s management. It is understood that the management was pressured by some elements in government, who felt Vella’s editorial line was being too critical of the administration.

Ironically, Vella received the support of several union sections, who publicly came out supporting him despite the disciplinary procedures. Vella’s suspension was widely condemned by authors, journalists and civil society groups, including the IĠM and Pen Malta.

The company issued a statement on Saturday night saying it had discussed matters with Vella and agreed that the suspension should be ended.

“Victor Vella is therefore expected to return to work to continue fulfilling his duty as editor responsible only for the newspaper it-Torċa,” the company said.

He will no longer be at the helm of the daily l-orizzont and the online portal Talk.mt.