Alison Bezzina calls for greater awareness after Foreign Minister associates pitbulls with violence

Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has called for greater awareness regarding prejudice against pitbulls after Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo equated the breed with violence.

"Will you vote for a pitbull or a gentleman? In politics, there are those who build bridges and seek agreement for the good of the people. What politicians do the citizens want: those who are able to agree with each other for the good of the people? Or pitbull politicians who spend all their time hating those who disagree with them?” the minister said in a Facebook post on Sunday, accompanied by a picture of an aggressive-looking Pitbull.

The post received negative backlash from animal lovers, including Bezzina.

Hours later, Bartolo made a second post: "I love animals very much. Dogs can be great friends to humans. Like dogs, politicians can do a lot of good but not when they fight and bite each other." This time the post was accompanied by a pitbull playing with a child.

“Although inexcusable, I am convinced that Minister Evarist Bartolo’s post was a result of unawareness, even complete obliviousness, to the grave situation of pitbulls and pitbull mixed breeds in Malta and all over the world,” Bezzina said.

After seeing the post, the commissioner said that she spoke privately to Bartolo, who was very “receptive” and promised to take “take tangible action that will help animals in need.”

“Whilst it is extremely worrying that politicians are not aware of many animal welfare situations in Malta, I was pleasantly surprised and very proud to see so many animal lovers taking the opportunity to educate about his mistake,” she said.

Bezzina said that pitbulls are by nature extremely loyal, protective, and gentle dogs, but because of their astonishing strength and size, they often end up in the wrong hands, with people who either purposefully train them to be dangerous tools or with people who out of inexperience, negligence, or even outright abuse, turn them into aggressive dogs.

“As a result of all this, pitbulls are more likely to end up abandoned than any other dog breed; they make up the highest percentage of dogs in our shelters, and they are unquestionably the hardest breed to rehome. All this, of course, is no fault of their own, and it all comes down to humans’ irresponsibility, greed, and ignorance,” she said.

Last year, Bezzina recommended tightly regulating all dog breeding practices in Malta. The aim is to reduce dogs' abandonment, inbreeding, abuse, and suffering.

She also recommended that the breeding and importation of pitbull breeds should be temporarily banned. The reason for this recommendation is to protect the breed, which due to their current abundance, keep being abused and misunderstood.

“It’s high time that we change this to reduce the overall suffering of all dogs and to give the pitbull breed the value it always deserved.”

Finally, Bartolo made a third post, encouraging people to adopt a pitbull from animal shelters on the island.