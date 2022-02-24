COVID: Mask-wearing in schools could be removed after Easter holidays, Chris Fearne says

Mask wearing in schools could be ditched after the Easter holidays, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne was speaking during the inauguration of the newly refurbished healthcare centre in Gzira on Thursday morning.

The health minister said that mask-wearing in classrooms will be obligatory until the end of the semester. However, Fearne said if the cases continue to remain stable when children return to school after the Easter holidays, they will no longer need to wear masks.

Fearne also said that establishments whose licence allows them to operate longer than 1am would be able to remain open after that hour.

Quarantine restrictions revised

From 7 March, Vaccinated primary contacts of positive cases will no longer have to quarantine.

Vaccinated people who test positive for COVID will be able to exit quarantine after seven days following a negative test.

Unvaccinated secondary contacts of positive cases will not need to quarantine.

Unvaccinated primary contacts of positive cases will be able to exist quarantine after five days following a negative test.

Malta will also recognise vaccine certificates of vaccines approved by the WHO, even if EMA does not yet approve them. This will include Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The quarantine period for vaccinated travellers from ‘dark red’ countries will go down to seven days, down from ten.

Standing events given the go-ahead for April

From 11 April, all standing events can be held without restrictions if held outdoors, but for only vaccinated people if activities are held indoors.

This means that the Good Friday processions can be held as per pre-pandemic days.

Standing events that take place inside will be limited to people who hold valid vaccine certificates.