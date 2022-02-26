[WATCH] 'Get your hands off Ukraine' - Malta's Ukrainian community calls for peace

Demonstrators chanted “Get your hands off Ukraine” and “Peace for Ukraine” in Valletta, as the Ukrainian community organised a peaceful protest in solidarity with their compatriots at home.

Russia is currently engaged in an unprovoked full blown military attack on its neighbour Ukraine, condemned by European and global world leaders.

In a statement the Ukrainian community said it gathered peacefully to show unity, support and solidarity with their home country, in this "terrifying moment in time".

"World needs peace, love, unity and mutual support at the moment. Thank you and Glory to Ukraine," said their statement.

Traditional Ukrainian music could be heard as protestors held signs, calling for peace and for sanctions to be imposed on Russia. Flags from other countries including Romania and Lithuania were also spotted amongst the demonstrators.

This follows another protest held on Friday evening outside the Russian Embassy in Kappara, during which Repubblika President Robert Aquilina presented a letter to to Ambassador Andrey Lopukhov.

In the letter, the NGOs which organised the event, said the invasion of Ukraine was in breach of international law. They called for the "aggression" to stop, which they warned, carried the biggest threat in decades of the use of nuclear armament.