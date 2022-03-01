UĦM orders industrial action at Attorney General’s office after collective agreement talks stopped

The UĦM Voice of the Workers has ordered industrial action at the Attorney General’s office after government halted collective agreement talks because of the election.

The union said the principal permanent secretary issued a blanket directive to halt all negotiations on collective agreements irrespective at what stage they arrived.

The talks regarding work conditions at the AG had been going on for months and were at a very advanced stage.

The union said it had always been normal practice that talks at an advanced stage would continue irrespective of an election for the benefit of workers involved.

UHM CEO Josef Vella said it is not right for government to continue prolonging the discussions after dragging its feet for months.

The union has asked for a formal meeting with the principal permanent secretary on pending collective agreement discussions that came to an abrupt halt.

“The government’s decision to continue negotiations after the election is creating uncertainty among workers because the election can bring about changes among politicians and civil service people involved in the talks,” Vella said.