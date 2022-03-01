Malta lifts COVID travel ban for Ukrainian asylum seekers fleeing war

Government is lifting the COVID travel ban for Ukrainians fleeing war and seeking asylum in Malta, Chris Fearne said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is on the dark red travel list, which bars citizens from that country from coming here unless they have a work permit or residential status.

The ban will be lifted but Ukrainians will have to quarantine as per COVID protocols. But Fearne would not say whether the €100 per night isolation hotel fee will be waived for those who do not have an alternative place where to isolate.

Fearne made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon as Russia continued to attack Ukrainian cities, killing hundreds of civilians and posing an even bigger threat to the capital Kyiv.

"The situation is terrible. Personally, but also as a government and as a nation, we express solidarity. Ukraine is on the dark red list and people from these zones can only come over if they are residents or have work permits. Now, we will also be accepting those who have relatives in Malta and all those looking for asylum in Malta. They must quarantine as per the rules in place," Fearne said.

Malta is in the process of sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will also be accepting Ukrainian cancer patients for treatment at the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre at Mater Dei.

Pandemic exit roadmap

The Health Minister said the pandemic exit road map is on track, with the previously announced lifting of restriction to go on as planned.

However, instead of 11 April, standing events for vaccinated people will be allowed as from 10 April, for the celebration of Palm Sunday.

As from 7 March, those vaccinated which are primary contacts will not have to quarantine. Also, those who test positive or live with someone who tested positive will only have to quarantine for seven days, as long as they test negative with a rapid test. The non-vaccinated secondary contacts do not have to quarantine and the non-vaccinated primary contacts will have to quarantine for five days and produce a negative test.

As from 7 March those vaccinated, travelling from a dark red country will have to quarantine for seven days instead of ten.

Also, Malta will be recognising vaccine certificates recognised not only by the EU but also by the World Health Organisation.

From 14 March, there will not be a need for one to wear masks in public places, except in mass events.