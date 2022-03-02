Hoteliers offer to cover quarantine hotel fees for Ukrainians fleeing war

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has offered to cover quarantine hotel fees required for Ukrainian asylum seekers entering Malta.

In a statement, the association expressed its solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine, especially the thousands of workers in the Ukrainian hospitality industry.

“We share the sorrow at the lives lost and the damage being caused in Ukraine. In the same way that Maltese hoteliers provided beds to emergency and frontline workers during the pandemic, the hospitality sector is now ready and willing to provide support and show solidarity with Ukrainian refugees,” MHRA President Tony Zahra said.

The association said that MHRA members would be offering free accommodation covering the quarantine period required by law for Ukrainian asylum seekers.

In this manner, Malta will be able to fast track Ukrainian asylum seekers and be in line with quarantine requirements without burdening these refugees with quarantine costs. MHRA will also offer support to Ukrainian asylum seekers in finding jobs across the hospitality sector.

“Our initiative is a demonstration of solidarity and a clear message that peace should prevail as soon as possible for the real best interests of all humanity,” Zahra said.

On Tuesday, the government announced it was lifting the COVID travel ban for Ukrainians fleeing war and seeking asylum in Malta.

Ukraine is on the dark red travel list, which bars citizens from that country from coming here unless they have a work permit or residential status.

The ban will be lifted, but Ukrainians will have to quarantine as per COVID protocols. The government refused to comment on whether the isolation hotel fees will be waived for those who do not have an alternative place where they can isolate themselves.