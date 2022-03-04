Rita Ellul's daughters call for justice during vigil outside parliament

Dozens attended a vigil in front of parliament on Thursday evening, honouring Rita Ellul.

Ellul, 47, was found dead in Għajnsielem on 26 Febuary. Her partner Lawrence Abina has been charged with her murder. He allegedly strangled her with a duvet.

Ellul’s daughters Georgina and Jessica addressed the crowd, telling them that they wanted to see their mother’s killer “spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Attendees left candles and flowers outside the parliament building.

This is the second murder, since the beginning of the year, following the rape and killing of Polish student Paulina Dembska in January.

Women's rights activist Lara Dimitrijevic said that society had failed Rita and promised to continue to work to make sure no more women suffer such a cruel faith.

“The journey that we started in parliament just last week does not end here,” Dimitrijevic said.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Equality Minister Owen Bonnici were among the politicians in attendance.