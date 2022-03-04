Melita suffers outage in south after fibre cable is damaged

All Melita services in the south have been disrupted after a fibre cable was “extensively damaged” earlier on Friday by a third-party, the company said.

The damage is affecting all Melita services across the south, including Malta International Airport, Smart City and the industrial estates of Bulebel and Ħal Far.

Melita said its technical teams were on site to repair the damage and services should be restored by 3:00pm today.

The company said calls to 112 are designed to work from mobile throughout any service interruption.

The affected localities are: Birgu, Birżebbuġa, Bormla, Bulebel, Delimara, Fawwara, Fgura, Għaxaq, Gudja, Ħal Far, Kalkara, Kirkop, Kordin, Marsa, Marsaskala, Marsaxlokk, Malta International Airport, Mqabba, Paola, Qajjenza, Qrendi, Safi, Senglea, Smart City, Santa Lucia, Tarxien, Xgħajra, Żabbar, Żejtun, and Żurrieq.

Its sales outlets in Paola, Tarxien, Għaxaq and Marsaskala have also been impacted.

To keep abreast with updates, customers can follow the regular updates on Melita’s Facebook page.