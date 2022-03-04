Model aircraft platform will be relocated to industrial land, agency clarifies

A platform used by model aircraft in Ħal Far will be relocated to land earmarked for industrial development, the government agency that manages industrial estates said.

Indis Malta denied the platform will have an impact on Żnuber valley as claimed by Graffitti and several residents.

The statement comes on the eve of a protest in Birżebbuġa organised by Graffitti and residents against the proposed relocation.

“No airfield will be built at Żnuber valley,” Indis Malta said. “The relocation will include the construction of a platform on industrial land where a four-storey development could have taken place,” the agency said.

It added that 75% of the identified land would remain free from construction as a result of the proposed model aircraft platform.

“Indis Malta categorically denies that there will be any form of intervention on Żnuber valley or on the Natura 2000 site,” the agency said.

In a separate statement, the Hal Far Flying Model Association said the wrong information was being spread on the proposed relocation to an area that forms part of the industrial zone.

The association has been carrying out its activities for more than 40 years in the Ħal Far area.

“Not only will Wied Żnuber be untouched, but also there will be a substantial buffer zone between the platform where the association will carry out its activities and the valley,” the association said, adding it was willing to dialogue with everybody to address “rampant misinformation”.

Graffitti is insisting that the proposed development of an airstrip for model airplanes on the site overlooking Wied Żnuber carries serious ecological issues.

“The most significant among them is the serious risk posed to the populations of Scopoli’s Shearwaters (Ċief) and Yelkouan Shearwaters (Garni) which nest in the valley and the surrounding cliffs,” Graffitti said.

The group will be holding a protest in Borżebbuġa on Saturday.