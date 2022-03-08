Malta faces household gas shortage because of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Robert Abela has confirmed that Malta is facing a problem sourcing liquified petroleum gas used in households as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister confirmed the shortage of LPG when fielding questions just after visiting the General Workers' Union on Tuesday afternoon.

“This morning, I was informed that importers were finding it difficult to source gas,” Abela said. “This is a new reality we are facing.”

LPG is used for cooking and heating purposes and is supplied to households in cylinders of varying sizes. It is also used as a fuel in some cars and in industrial settings.

The shortage is prompted by the ongoing war in Ukraine, Abela said. He added that the government is working to find a solution.

Abela said that he will be travelling to France for an emergency meeting of EU leaders who will discuss the impact on food shortages and higher energy prices of the war in Ukraine. LPG is on the agenda of this meeting.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine risks disrupting the wheat and grains market given that the warring countries are both major suppliers.

