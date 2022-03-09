Cushioning war impact will cost over €200 million, Clyde Caruana says

Government is expected to spend more than the €200 million earmarked in the last budget to cushion the economic impact of war in Ukraine, Clyde Caruana said.

The Finance Minister insisted though that government will do “whatever it takes” to shield people and businesses from the economic shocks of war.

“We will use more than €200 million earmarked in the last budget but we are able to do this because the deficit last year was lower than anticipated and this gives us more leeway,” Caruana said on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged limitless financial support to cushion the impact of war on people and businesses.

Caruana was asked about the size of the financial cushion government was willing to put up in the wake of the Ukraine war, which is also turning into an economic war.

“We did all we could to save economy and jobs during the pandemic and now that we are experiencing a recovery we cannot allow the war to disrupt this,” Caruana said.

He said the war is causing supply shocks and the price of oil has shot up to what it was during the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Caruana was addressing a press conference alongside Labour candidate Andy Ellul at party headquarters in Hamrun.

PN tax pledges benefit the wealthy

The minister took a dig at the Nationalist Party’s income tax proposals, insisting they would benefit the wealthiest 4%, while tax credits being proposed will leave ordinary workers forking out more money than they would receive in refunds.

He said the PN’s proposal to cut the top income tax rate from 35% to 25% for those earning between €60,000 and €80,000 would cost €21 million and will not benefit low income earners.

Caruana said the PL is proposing widening the tax-free bracket by €1,700, ensuring that those on the lower rungs of income will benefit most. The measure, he said would mean a tax saving of at least €300 per year.

He said a new PL government would retain the tax refund system and increase the annual pay-outs with those having lower incomes benefitting the most.

Caruana said the tax refund cheques for this year and additional payments to cushion inflation would start being distributed on Monday.

Andy Ellul insisted that people knew where they stood with a Labour government, while the PN’s proposals came with terms and conditions.

“A Labour government is a guarantee for better wage and less taxes,” Ellul said.

Hostility against journalist condemned

Caruana condemned the hostility directed towards a Times of Malta journalist while carrying out a vox pop among Labour supporters after Sunday’s rally, insisting no one should be prevented from carrying out their job.

“I show solidarity and urge everyone to remain calm,” he said, adding that this has been a calm electoral campaign and it should remain so.