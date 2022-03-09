IGM expresses concern on hostility directed towards journalist

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has expressed its concern on the hostility directed towards Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit while carrying out a vox pop with Labour Party supporters last Sunday.

In a video uploaded on Wednesday, man could be seen hitting the microphone out of Zammit’s hand.

“The IGM insists that no one should be prevented from carrying out their job and that the public ought to treat journalists and camerapersons with respect,” the statement read.

It said political parties should take measures to ensure that there is no hostility towards journalists during their activities.

“They should also refrain from using journalists, photographers and camerapersons as pawns during the campaign,” the IGM said.

Domnic Brignone, the man behind the incident, later also publically apologised for his actions.

"It was a moment's mistake that I can in no way justify, and I am apologising because that is the honourable thing to do," Brignone wrote on Facebook.