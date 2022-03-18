University academics call out employers’ push to ‘wean students off soft subjects’

University of Malta pro rector Prof. Carmen Sammut has called out Malta’s employers group, the MEA, over an election request to push students into science and out of so-called ‘soft options’ – a reference to the humanities and arts.

The MEA want post-secondary and tertiary education students to be encouraged to take up science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and to be “weaned off” the ‘soft options’ to address the lack of female graduates in science and tech.

“Hope politicians will have the wisdom not to follow and I just hope everyone understands why the ‘weaning away’ from so called ‘soft subjects’ will be damaging to our well-being, culture, intellectual development and democracy,” Prof. Sammut said on Facebook.

Her post was met with a chorus of disapproval for the MEA’s position from academic staff and deans of the University of Malta.

Anthropologist Daniela DeBono said the proposal appeared not only to advocate for more STEM in educatin, but a replacement of the humanities and social sciences. “How would STEM benefit humanity if people do not do history, politics, geography, anthropology?”

Jean Paul de Lucca, the founder of the University of Malta’s Centre for the Liberal Arts and Sciences and former head of its Department of Philosophy, said the MEA’s proposal was akin to “totalitarian capitalism”.

“What this proposal is really pushing for is a soulless, uncouth, passive, uncritical and sterile citizenry.

“For a vision that purports to be based on ‘foresight’, it is utterly myopic and short-sighted. Education is not a factory of potential employees who suit the tastes of the MEA. Much more is at stake – and that makes this proposal a downright dangerous one. It must be called out.”

The prize-winning author Aleks Farrugia called the MEA proposal “dangerous”.

“Short-sighted and outright ignorant, even from a business point of view. Shows how close-minded and provincial the MEA are, totally unaware of what’s happening in the world out there, especially in business.”

Kurt Borg, a lecturer in education studies at the Faculty of Education, said it was no wonder critical thinking suffered so much in Malta’s cultural and political climate.

“It’s time that employers’ associations and commerce chambers stop dictating educational policies – or at least to be called out for what they are – ideologically-driven entities with dangerous views on education. Not only is the ‘hard-soft subjects’ distinction passé, but also clearly shows no awareness and appreciation of the value of the humanities.”