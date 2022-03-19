Historic Xarolla windmill in Żurrieq falls victim to gale-force winds

The 300-year-old Xarolla windmill in Żurrieq has suffered extensive damages, having its vanes have been completely destroyed by the gale-force winds on Saturday.

Constructed in 1724 by the Knights of St. John, the Xarolla windmill remains the sole functioning and one of the best preserved windmills in Malta.

It today serves as an agri-tourism attraction and is also utilised as an art studio. The area also boasts a chapel and catacombs dating back to the third century. It was restored to its original working order in 1998 and it still contains parts of its original mechanisms and can still grain wheat.

On Saturday, strong winds blowing from an East-Southeast direction are expected to reach Force 7 to 8.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech, both contesting Żurrieq's fifth district, pledged that in government they would be offering assistance to the local council to conduct the needed repairs.